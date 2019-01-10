South Korean fighter jet patrols over islands disputed by Japan

SEOUL - South Korean fighter jets conducted a patrol flight on Tuesday (Oct 1) over islands at the centre of a bitter dispute with Japan, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said at an event marking the founding of the South Korean military.

South Korea showcased newly acquired F-35 stealth fighter jets to mark Armed Forces Day as Mr Moon tried to allay concerns that his policy of engagement with North Korea would weaken the South's commitment to defence.

He said a South Korean F-15K jet patrolled over the disputed islets called Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, which are controlled by Seoul and claimed by both countries, a move that could inflame already strained ties between the two.

"Just a moment ago, the F-15K, the most powerful fighter-bomber in Northeast Asia, has returned from completing a patrol mission over our land Dokdo... without any problems," Mr Moon said in an address to the military.

The defence ministry clarified two out of four jets that took part in the patrol flew over the islands.