South Korean granny changes career at 75, finds fame on catwalk

Aged 70 she was working 20 hours a day in a hospital just to make ends meet.

Now at 75, Choi Soon-hwa is an unlikely fashion star and model in South Korea, one of a handful of seniors who have become social media and fashion celebrities in a country where intergenerational conflict is mounting as the population ages.

"I think of having this job at this age as a miracle," Choi says.

She is now the oldest professional model in the South, and has walked the runway at Seoul Fashion Week. It is a far cry from her life even just a few years ago when she was a care worker, forced to take long shifts often seven days a week.

"It was hard to even get myself lunch. The stress was excruciating - it was as if a volcano was about to erupt inside me," she confesses, adding that she was in heavy debt and all her earnings were spent paying off loans.

Photo: AFP

Around 45 per cent of older people in South Korea live in relative poverty and the country has one of the weakest social safety nets among developed nations.

By chance, Choi saw a TV commercial about senior models and saw an opportunity to make a change. She decided to enrol in classes and was snapped by agency The Show Project and made catwalk debut soon after.

When she worked at the hospital, she says she had to dye her hair as patients didn't want someone who "looked too old" to look after them. Now her pale locks have become an asset to a new generation of designers who value distinctiveness.

"I make clothes for those in their 20s and early 30s," explains Kim Hee-jin, a 32-year-old designer who hired Choi for her Seoul Fashion Week show last year, where the senior model donned a bright purple padded jacket, red tights and a dress adorned with an English-language obscenity.

"There is something very unique about Choi - she has a quality that is different from anyone else [in her generation], and I thought it goes well with the kind of originality that I strive to achieve when making clothes."