South Korean man fights for father, 50 years after North Korea hijack

Half a century ago a North Korean agent hijacked the flight carrying Hwang In-cheol's father.

Pyongyang never returned him, and the search has defined his son's life.

Hwang was just two when he last saw his father and knows him only through photographs, but he has spent much of his adult life campaigning for him.

A producer for South Korean broadcaster MBC, Hwang Won was starting a business trip on a domestic Korean Air flight from Gangneung to Seoul's Gimpo airport on December 11, 1969.

Minutes after take-off North Korean agent Cho Chang Hee slipped into the cockpit and diverted the plane to Pyongyang at gunpoint.

Hwang in-cheol (L) with his father and sister. This is the last picture he has before his father’s abduction in 1969. PHOTO: Hwang In-Cheol

Survivors say three North Korean fighter jets escorted it in to land, and that Cho was met by army officers and driven away.

The 50 passengers and crew were blindfolded with handkerchiefs before they were taken off the plane.

The incident sparked international outcry, prompting a UN resolution denouncing the hijacking, and two months later 39 of those on board were repatriated, but Hwang's father was not among them.

Returning passengers said Hwang Won had been dragged away after resisting efforts to indoctrinate him and questioning the North's ideology.

The Red Cross has long demanded the return of the remaining 11 South Korean, but Pyongyang has repeatedly denied abducting them, claiming some had chosen to stay.

Their plight soon dropped from public attention, but the impact on Hwang's family has never faded. "My life has been a cycle of misery," said his son.

Hwang In-Cheol (R) is seen with his mother, grandmother and sister after his father was abducted in 1969. PHOTO: Hwang In-Cheol

His mother was left traumatised by her husband's disappearance while doing something as ordinary as taking a plane, and she was consumed by "fears over minor things", said Hwang In-cheol.

She would stop her children riding bicycles to avoid the risk they could be hit by a car, or going swimming in case they drowned.

Later in life, his father's detention in Kim Il-sung's Communist North was "a major handicap" as he would stumble on background checks when applying for decent jobs because his father was in Pyongyang.

In 2001, at one of the government-arranged reunions periodically allowed by Pyongyang for families separated by the Korean war, one of the flight attendants, Sung Kyung-hee, met her mother for the first time in more than 30 years.

The sight of the pair's tearful reunion inspired him to embark on a search for his father, quitting his job at a publishing company to travel across the South to raise awareness about the incident.

"I started out with the simple thought that I should meet my father too," Hwang said.

He would now be 82, but he is sure he was still alive as recently as 2017, when an intermediary gave him answers to questions that only his father would know.

After some research, Hwang seized on the United Nations' Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft, ratified by the North in 1983.