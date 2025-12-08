Thai woman scalded with hot water by jealous boyfriend in South Korea, seeks help online

A Thai woman was taken to hospital in Seoul after she was allegedly doused with hot water by her South Korean boyfriend in an attempt to disfigure her and prevent her from dating other men.

According to a friend, the victim was asleep when the incident occurred, reported Thai news outlet Thaiger.

Despite feeling angry and frightened, the woman agreed to let her boyfriend take her to the hospital, as she lacked the funds to seek treatment on her own.

On Wednesday (Dec 3), the victim sought interpretation services through a Facebook post asking for help to communicate with local police and take legal action against her boyfriend.

Photos of the aftermath of the vicious incident were shared on social media, showing the woman in Bestian Seoul Hospital attire with her face wrapped in gauze, leaving only her eyes and mouth exposed.

The perpetrator confessed that he had tried to make the victim look unattractive to prevent her from leaving him for another man, and sought her forgiveness, reported Thaiger.

However, the woman stated that she no longer wished to continue the relationship and instructed that any further contact be made through a lawyer or the police.

A Thai interpreter has since stepped forward to translate the victim's statements for the police and to contact a law firm, noting that she remains in a fragile emotional state.

The interpreter also warned the public about potential donation scams using the woman's name, highlighting that no fundraising efforts have started.

