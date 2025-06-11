South Korean military suspends loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea

SEOUL — South Korea's military said on Wednesday (June 11) it had suspended loudspeaker broadcasts near the border targeting North Korea, nearly a year after resuming the propaganda and K-pop blasts during a time of growing tension with its neighbour.

The step makes good on a promise by President Lee Jae-myung, who took office this month vowing to resume dialogue with the North, suspend the loudspeaker broadcasts and restore a suspended military pact with Pyongyang.

In a statement, a defence ministry official said the move aims to "fulfil the pledge to the public of restoring trust in inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean peninsula."

Earlier, the Yonhap news agency quoted a military official as saying, "Loudspeaker broadcasts were suspended following the order of higher-ups."

Seoul's resumption of its round-the-clock campaign of loudspeaker broadcasts last July was in response to Pyongyang's launch of balloons carrying trash over the border, the South's military said then.

Pyongyang had said the balloons were retaliation for a propaganda campaign by North Korean defectors and activists in the South who regularly send inflatables with anti-Pyongyang leaflets and other items across the border.

After taking the oath of office, Lee said the best security was peace with no need to fight, referring to South Korea's often violent ties with its rival and neighbour.

