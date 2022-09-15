South Korean police arrest woman over New Zealand children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police arrested a woman on Thursday (Sept 15) charged with murdering what is believed to be her two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand last month.

The 42-year-old Korean-born New Zealand woman is suspected of fleeing to South Korea in 2018 after allegedly killing her then seven-year-old and 10-year-old children in Auckland, authorities said.

The woman, who denied the murder allegations, was arrested after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice, the Korean National Police Agency said.

PHOTO: Reuters via Yonhap

"I did not do it," she told reporters as she was escorted from a police station in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

New Zealand has to formally seek extradition of the suspect within 45 days for a South Korean court to review whether to send her back, the Ministry of Justice said.

New Zealand police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland after the remains of the children were found by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased unseen.

ALSO READ: Bodies of two children found in suitcases bought at auction in New Zealand

The family who found the bodies were not connected to the deaths.