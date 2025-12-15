South Korean police raid offices of the Unification Church

SEOUL — South Korean police launched a raid on Monday (Dec 15) to search the offices and compounds of the Unification Church in and near Seoul, including an imposing palace northeast of the capital that serves as its international headquarters, police said.

The search is being done at 10 locations of the church, police said in a text message sent to reporters. Police officials could not be reached for further details.

The search is related to allegations of illegal payments by the church to some cabinet members and current and former lawmakers that involved the leader of the religious group, Han Hak-ja, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The oceans and fisheries minister stepped down last week to focus on disproving the allegations, which he said were false, and to avoid the affair from tainting the work of President Lee Jae-myung's government.

The church said in a statement last week it had no involvement in what it said were "transgressions" committed by a single former church official.

Unification Church leader Han is on trial on charges that she bribed former first lady Kim Keon Hee in return for business favours. Han has denied the allegations.

