South Korean prosecutor indicts Unification Church leader in probe linked to ex-first lady

SEOUL — South Korea's special prosecutor indicted on Friday (Oct 10) the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, on charges that include alleged involvement in bribing the wife of ousted South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The indictments against Han, 82, include accusations she violated the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, inciting destruction of evidence and embezzlement, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Han has previously denied the allegations against her, calling them "false information". She is currently detained after a South Korean court last month approved a warrant to arrest her.

