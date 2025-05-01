South Korean prosecutors indict ex-President Yoon for abuse of authority, Yonhap says

SEOUL — South Korean prosecutors have indicted former President Yoon Suk-yeol for abuse of authority, Yonhap said on Thursday (May 1).

The indictment is in addition to an ongoing trial on insurrection charges, brought against Yoon over his brief imposition of martial law in December.

The latest indictment is without arrest, Yonhap said, citing the prosecutor's office. An official at the prosecutor's office could not be immediately reached for comment.

