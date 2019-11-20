South Korean regulators watch porn all day - to find illicit spycam videos

SEOUL - In a drab government office in Seoul, a team of broadcast regulators spend their days watching online porn - the frontline troops of South Korea's attempts to crack down on spycam videos that mostly expose women.

The 16-member digital sex crime monitoring unit was set up this autumn by the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC), with a mission to hunt down and remove sexual videos posted without consent. As of last month, it operates 24 hours a day.

Known as "molka", spycam videos are largely shot by men secretly filming women in schools, toilets and elsewhere.

The task force also targets "revenge porn", private sex videos filmed and shared without permission by disgruntled former boyfriends, former husbands, or malicious acquaintances.

In the highest-profile example, star K-pop singer Jung Joon-young was arrested in March on charges of filming and distributing illicit sex videos without the consent of his female partners. His court verdict is due next week, with prosecutors demanding seven years' imprisonment.

The twin phenomena have become increasingly widespread in the hyper-wired South, driving tens of thousands of women to demonstrate against them in the streets of Seoul last year, chanting "My life is not your porn" and demanding that the authorities take action.

Sitting at their desks, the KCSC staff - most of them assigned from other roles at the commission, and four of them women - have the cautious manner of government bureaucrats.

Mr An Hyeon-cheol came through this year's competition for highly coveted government jobs at the KCSC, when there were 146 applicants for each available position, but his duties are a far cry from what he expected.

"It was difficult to maintain my composure," the 27-year-old said of his first days as a civil servant. "I saw many provocative pictures of a kind that I had never seen before in my life."