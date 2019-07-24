South Korean YouTubers lure Japanese audience with attacks on President Moon Jae-in

SEOUL - Japanese citizens angry at South Korea's role in a diplomatic row over their wartime history that has spilled into trade have found some unlikely allies: South Korean commentators using YouTube to attack their own president, Moon Jae-in.

The South Korean leader has drawn the ire of conservative commentators at home for wrecking ties with Japan, a former colonial ruler now a key economic partner and fellow security ally of the United States.

To thousands of Japanese viewers, the YouTube channels offer a rare honest appraisal of an untrustworthy man who has turned against a neighbouring democracy while courting the dictator of North Korea.

Relations between the two deteriorated this year as simmering disputes over Japan's wartime use of forced South Korean labour reignited and Japan imposed export curbs on high-tech materials to South Korea.

"The responsibility for this situation lies with President Moon Jae-in and his government's foreign policy," Mr Ko Sung-kook, host of Kosungkook TV on YouTube, said on a broadcast earlier this month.

Mr Ko, a veteran political commentator who has used YouTube as his main platform since last year, has 375,000 subscribers, including thousands watching him from Japan and some Japanese diplomats, he told Reuters, tuning in for the "real voice of conservatives" in South Korea.