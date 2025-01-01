South Korea's acting president calls for national harmony and unity

SEOUL — South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for national harmony and unity and for trust in the government in a New Year's address on Tuesday (Dec 31), amid an unprecedented political crisis sparked by impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol's short-lived martial law declaration.

"The Republic of Korea is in an unprecedentedly serious situation," Choi said in a written statement, citing changes around global trade, diplomacy and security, as well as domestic political uncertainty.

"The government will do its best to run state affairs stably in all areas of defence, diplomacy, economy and society for the people to feel relieved," Choi said.

Choi, the country's finance minister, became acting leader on Friday night after the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who had been acting president since Yoon was impeached and suspended from power on Dec 14 following his attempt to impose martial law on Dec 3.

Assuming multiple roles as acting president, acting prime minister, deputy prime minister for economic affairs and finance minister, Choi has also been leading the minister-level central disaster control team since the deadliest plane crash in the country on Sunday that killed 179 people.

Choi said the government would make efforts for national harmony and unity, vowing to communicate closely with ruling and opposition party politicians as well as social leaders, and he asked for trust from the people and businesses.

Choi said the alliance with the United States would remain ironclad and the government would be prepared to respond swiftly to any foreign affairs, security or trade issues after US President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

On the economy, Choi said the government would come up with support measures for small businesses and the self-employed in a timely manner to invigorate domestic demand, while working closely with related agencies to keep financial and foreign exchange markets stable.

