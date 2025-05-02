South Korea's acting president says he will ensure stability until election

SEOUL -South Korean acting President Lee Ju-ho said on Friday (May 2) he will ensure government functions are stabilised and the June 3 presidential election is managed fairly, following the resignations of the prime minister and finance minister.

Education Minister Lee took over as the third acting leader of Asia's fourth-largest economy, thrust into the job of shepherding the country out of a period of political and economic turmoil triggered by a martial law attempt last year by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol and sweeping US tariffs.

Lee pledged to work closely with the Cabinet and opposition-led parliament which impeached Yoon in December, and to try to stabilise government.

"I believe the government administration operates under a system. I will try my best to ensure government functions are managed stably," he told reporters.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who has been serving as acting president, stepped down on Thursday ahead of an expected entry into the presidential race. Han is expected to declare his presidential run on Friday.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok was due to assume the position of acting president by law before a snap election is held on June 3 to elect a new leader, but he abruptly quit just before midnight on Thursday.

Choi, who has played a leading role in the response to US tariffs, apologised in a statement for not being able to continue his work while the country faces severe economic conditions at home and abroad.

