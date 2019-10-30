In South Korea's dangerous shipyards, subcontracted workers are most at risk

GEOJE, South Korea - Park Chol-hee was working the holiday shift at Samsung Heavy Industries' Geoje shipyard on Labour Day, 2017, when a giant crane collided with another and crashed to ground, killing six people, including Park's younger brother.

"It was as if a bomb was dropped," Park said. "Bodies were too damaged to describe."

Park and his brother Sung-woo were among nearly 1,500 subcontracted employees - 90 per cent of the shipyard workforce that day - building an oil and gas platform for French energy giant Total.

All six killed and 25 workers who were injured were subcontractors, who receive lower pay, fewer employment protections and less training compared to full-time employees.

Samsung and other big Korean conglomerates acknowledge they rely increasingly heavily on subcontractors and temporary workers to cut costs and increase labour flexibility, but they bear little responsibility for workplace accidents, according to interviews with about two dozen workers, subcontractor executives and experts.

And according to a 2018 government-commissioned report, lenient sentences for companies and officials are hampering attempts to reduce occupational accidents in South Korea, which has the third worst industrial safety record among countries in the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

More than two years after South Korea's worst shipyard accident in at least a decade, Park says he is suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder which worsened after a court in May ruled that no Samsung officials will serve jail time over the accident.