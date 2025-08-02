South Korea's ex-leader Yoon lay on floor of cell and refused to be questioned, prosecutors say

SEOUL - South Korea's ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in detention while on trial and facing various criminal probes, lay on the floor of his cell on Friday (Aug 1) and refused to leave it for questioning, a spokesperson for a special prosecutor said.

Yoon was removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court over his botched attempt last year to declare martial law and is now being investigated by a special prosecution team formed under new President Lee Jae Myung.

Prosecutors investigating influence-peddling allegations connected to Yoon and his wife had tried to get him to comply with an arrest warrant and attend questioning voluntarily, a spokesperson for the special prosecution said.

"But the suspect stubbornly refused to do so, while lying on the ground, not dressed in a prison uniform," Oh Jung-hee told a news briefing. She said investigators would try again to bring him in, even if they had to use force.

Yoon was dressed only in his undershirt and underwear when prosecutors came to his cell, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the special prosecution.

Yu Jeong-hwa, one of Yoon's lawyers, told Reuters that bringing up what he was wearing in a small space where the temperature was close to 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) was a public insult to his dignity and showed how the state was violating inmates' human rights.

The former president was put back in a solitary cell at the Seoul Detention Center in July, as prosecutors investigating his short-lived declaration of martial law in December sought additional charges against him.

Yoon is already on trial for insurrection, a charge which is punishable by death or life imprisonment.

He also faces a string of other investigations led by special prosecutors including one into scandals surrounding his wife, former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, where the couple allegedly exerted inappropriate influence over elections.

Yoon has denied any wrongdoing and his lawyers have accused prosecutors of conducting a politically-motivated witch hunt.

The former president has repeatedly rejected requests by prosecutors to appear for questioning, citing health issues.

His lawyers said on Thursday that he was unwell due to preexisting conditions, including a condition that meant there was a risk of him losing his eyesight.

In a reference to Yoon's position as a former top prosecutor, Oh, the spokesperson for the special prosecution, said the case was being closely scrutinised by the public.

"The suspect has consistently highlighted the importance of laws, principles, fairness and common sense and through this case people are watching if the law applies equally to everyone," Oh said.

Separately, investigators requested that Yoon's wife Kim, who has also denied any wrongdoing, attend questioning on Aug 6. Kim's lawyers have said she would co-operate with the investigation.