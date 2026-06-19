South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said on Friday (June 19) that the country's election management system needed a major overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the National Election Commission (NEC) including ballot-paper shortages "absurd."

Lee has ordered a probe into the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections, saying prosecutors and police would take part. The incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and the resignation of the NEC chief.

"We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and carry out a full legal revision to reform the existing election management system at the level of dismantling it," Lee told a press briefing.

"If the ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment concerning the NEC," he said.

The commission, a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed "freedom close to indulgence" without proper oversight, Lee said, adding it should bear responsibility commensurate with its neutrality.

Lee also called for a stern response to any violence in the protests following the elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected.

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