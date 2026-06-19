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South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote

South Korea's Lee calls for overhaul of election management after flawed vote
An election official counts the ballots for local elections in Seoul, South Korea on June 3.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 19, 2026 8:59 AM

SEOUL — South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said on Friday (June 19) that the country's election management system needed a major overhaul, calling a series of controversies involving the National Election Commission (NEC) including ballot-paper shortages "absurd."

Lee has ordered a probe into the ballot shortages that marred the June 3 local elections, saying prosecutors and police would take part. The incident triggered public anger, protests questioning fairness and the resignation of the NEC chief.

"We must hurry to conduct a thorough fact-finding investigation and carry out a full legal revision to reform the existing election management system at the level of dismantling it," Lee told a press briefing.

"If the ruling and opposition parties can agree, perhaps we should pursue even a one-point constitutional amendment concerning the NEC," he said.

The commission, a constitutionally independent body, had enjoyed "freedom close to indulgence" without proper oversight, Lee said, adding it should bear responsibility commensurate with its neutrality.

Lee also called for a stern response to any violence in the protests following the elections, while saying peaceful rallies should be protected.

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South KoreaELECTIONSLaw and legislationPolitics and Government
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