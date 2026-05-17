South Korea's Lee, Japan's Takaichi to meet on Tuesday, Seoul says

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will hold a summit meeting on Tuesday (May 19), Lee's office said on Sunday, adding it would be a meaningful opportunity to deepen trust and friendship.

The summit, which will be held in Lee's hometown of Andong, after their first summit in Takaichi's hometown in January, will be treated as a state visit with dinner and traditional cultural performances.

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