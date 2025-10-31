Award Banner
South Korea's Lee, Japan's Takaichi to strengthen ties, Lee's office says
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is greeted by South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung during the sideline meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Oct 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Yonhap via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 31, 2025 1:59 AM

GYEONGJU, South Korea - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi that it was more important than ever to strengthen bilateral ties given how the countries had much in common under the current trade environment, Lee's office said on Thursday (Oct 30).

His comments came during their first in-person meeting since Takaichi became Japan's new leader on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gatherings.

Takaichi also said that the "future-oriented" development of relations would benefit both countries and co-operation between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington was becoming more important, according to television footage.

At the meeting, Lee and Takaichi did not directly mention issues related to Japan's colonial rule of Korea, which has been a source of strained ties between the two key US Asian allies, said Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for South Korea's presidential office.

But Lee said the two countries were so close physically that they sometimes hurt each other like family members, a feeling shared by Takaichi, Kang said.

During the meeting, Lee gifted Takaichi Korean seaweed and cosmetics, his office said.

