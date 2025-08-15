South Korea's Lee to restore pact halting military activity on North Korean border

SEOUL — South Korea will seek to resume inter-Korean co-operation and intends to restore an agreement to suspend military activity along the border with North Korea, President Lee Jae-myung said on Friday (Aug 15).

In a speech to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese colonial rule, Lee said he will seek to restore the so-called September 19 Military Agreement, which was signed at an inter-Korean summit in 2018 and was designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border.

Pyongyang later effectively tore up the agreement and said it would restore all military measures after Seoul suspended parts of the agreement amid a spike in tensions. President Lee, who won a snap election in June, has sought to re-engage Pyongyang after a period of cross-border tension and shown a willingness to return to dialogue.

