South Korea's Lee to visit Singapore and the Philippines from March 1 to 4

SEOUL - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will make state visits to Singapore and the Philippines in early March and discuss co-operation in artificial intelligence and nuclear energy, according to his office on Friday (Feb 27).

Lee will hold a summit with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore during his visit between March 1 to 3. South Korea hopes to expand existing strong investment and trade ties to AI and nuclear energy, Lee's office said.

He will then visit the Philippines and meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr between March 3 to 4, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Defence industry co-operation, infrastructure projects, nuclear energy and critical minerals will be on the agenda for the summit, it said.

