South Korea's President Moon Jae-in calls Japan claim of North sanctions breach a 'grave challenge'

SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday (July 15) Japan's reported accusations that South Korea had exported banned goods to North Korea posed a "grave challenge" amid a growing dispute over Japanese export curbs.

Japan has tightened restrictions on the export of three materials used in high-tech equipment, citing what Tokyo has called "inadequate management" of sensitive items exported to South Korea.

Japanese officials have also cited a lack of information sharing on export controls as another reason for imposing the curbs.

The curbs were seen as a response to a South Korean court ruling last year ordering a Japanese company to compensate South Koreans who were forced into labour during World War II.