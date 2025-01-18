South Korea's President Yoon to attend court hearing on extending detention

SEOUL — Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president, plans to attend a court hearing on Saturday (Jan 18) to fight a request by investigators to extend his detention on accusations of insurrection, his lawyer said.

Yoon on Wednesday became the country's first sitting president to be arrested, in a criminal probe related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec 3.

Investigators requested a detention warrant on Friday to extend their custody of Yoon for up to 20 days.

He has been refusing to talk to investigators and has been held in Seoul Detention Centre since his arrest.

Police were seen breaking up a crowd of Yoon's supporters blocking the gate of Seoul Western District Court, where the hearing is expected to begin at 2pm. A decision is expected on Saturday or Sunday.

"He decided to attend... to restore his honour by directly explaining the legitimacy of emergency martial law and that insurrection is not established," Yoon's lawyer, Yoon Kab-keun, said in a statement.

Insurrection, the crime alleged against Yoon by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, is one of the few that an incumbent South Korean president does not have immunity from.

Detention warrant hearings usually last about two hours in South Korea but can last eight to 10 hours if arguments heat up.

