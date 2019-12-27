South Korea's top court dismisses 'comfort women' petition against deal with Japan

Comfort women is a euphemism for the thousands of girls and women, most of them Korean, who were forced to work in Japan's brothels before and during World War Two.
PHOTO: Associated Press
Reuters

SEOUL - South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed on Friday (Dec 27) an appeal by a group of women forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels to strike down an agreement signed by the two countries to settle claims over the abuse.

The ruling is expected to have little impact on the 2015 agreement as it has been effectively abandoned by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has called it seriously flawed and inadequate to resolve the issue that has been for many years a source of rancour between the neighbours.

Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok said the agreement was a political one that tried to resolve the comfort women issue and, unlike a treaty between two countries, did not create legal responsibilities on the part of the governments.

Comfort women is a euphemism for the thousands of girls and women, most of them Korean, who were forced to work in Japan's brothels before and during World War Two, when Japan occupied Korea.

"It cannot be said that the rights of the victims of the Japanese military were infringed upon by this agreement," Mr Yoo said in the court's ruling.

Bitterness over Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula is a major influence on their relations and has been at the heart of rancour this year that has seen their ties plunge to their worst in decades.

The 2015 agreement, reached by Mr Moon's conservative predecessor, Park Geun-hye, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was welcomed by the United States at the time as an important step towards reconciliation.

But surviving comfort women saw it as unjust and the constitutional petition was brought by 29 of them, and 12 of their families.

They argued that it violated their rights as they were not consulted when the governments agreed to close the matter as "irreversibly resolved" with an apology by Japan and a 1 billion yen (S$12.36 million) fund to compensate the women.

"This could have been an opportunity to address their pain,"said Mr Rhee Dong-joon, a lawyer representing the women.

"It is disappointing that the Constitutional Court failed to bring closure to their hurting."

The ruling comes after Mr Moon and Mr Abe held talks for the first time in 15 months on Monday and stressed the need to improve ties, after the worst period of tension between the countries in decades when South Koran anger over Japan's wartime behaviour spilled into the trade arena.

Last week, Japan partially eased curbs put in place in July on the export of a key high-tech material to South Korea.

The trade restrictions were followed by the two countries removing each other from their list of favoured trade partners.

No one knows how many Koreans were forced to work in Japan's military brothels.

South Korean activists say there may have been as many as 200,000 Korean victims, only a few of whom have ever told of the abuse they endured at the hands of Japanese forces.

Since the early 1990s, nearly 250 women came forward to talk about their experiences. Only 20 of them survive.

More about
South Korea Japan World war II

TRENDING

8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
8-year-old girl at this Johor stall can fry char kway teow better than you
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang&#039;s first death anniversary
Dasmond Koh to hold memorial for Aloysius Pang's first death anniversary
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
Man leaves Whampoa Drive coffee shop with 100 curry puffs in suitcase, police investigating
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
10 Warren Buffett tips to use for 2020
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
JAL to give away free domestic flights to 50,000 foreign tourists
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
This year I got paid to eat free food and check out hot guys
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
Meme roundup: All the hilarious creations about the solar eclipse literally stole the day
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren&#039;t Jakarta, Bali and Bandung
5 hidden destinations in Indonesia to hit up in 2020 that aren't Jakarta, Bali and Bandung

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Snacc Attacc: We try &#039;atas&#039; US snacks from 7-Eleven
Snacc Attacc: We try 'atas' US snacks from 7-Eleven
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Downtown East countdown party, clothes swap - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this New Year weekend
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?
Ask the expert: Should I take my child out of school to travel during term time?

Home Works

7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
Korean boy, 6, is better at solving university-level math problems than most of us
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46

SERVICES