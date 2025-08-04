Southern Taiwan lashed by torrential rain, 4 dead, more than 5,900 evacuated

TAIPEI — Four people died and more than 5,900 have been evacuated in southern Taiwan after the island recorded more than a year's rainfall over the past week which caused widespread landslides and flooding.

Three people are missing and 77 have been injured since late July when a depression and strong southwesterly airstreams began causing flooding and landslides in Taiwan's south, an area vital for the island's agriculture sector.

More than 2.6 metres of rain were dumped on parts of the mountainous south in the past seven days, according to Central Weather Administration, compared to average annual rainfall of about 2.1 metres in subtropical Taiwan.

Taiwan's premier Cho Jung-tai, who on Monday (Aug 4) visited residents in the southern city of Tainan hit hard by Typhoon Danas and recent rains, said his cabinet was working to propose a special budget this week to provide relief efforts.

"We rarely encountered such a severe storm before. It has been a month since Typhoon Danas hit, and it has been raining continuously ever since," Cho said.

The government said more than 2,000 people were still forced to stay away from their homes, mostly in the mountainous villages in the southern Kaohsiung and Pingtung county where rescuers were working to restore roads cut off by landslides or flooding and deliver food and medical supplies.

"This can be said to be the largest evacuation in terms of the number of people evacuated in the past decade or so," Kaohsiung mayor Chen Chi-mai told reporters on Sunday.

"Please don't go up the mountain. It's really, really dangerous."

The rain was likely to subside from Monday, weather authorities said, as warnings for landslide and flooding continued for southern mountains.

Typhoon Danas lashed southern Taiwan with record winds in July in a rare hit to the island's densely populated west coast, which knocked down more than 3,000 electric poles in the worst damage to the island's power grid in decades.

