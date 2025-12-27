asia

Spanish family missing after boat sinks off Indonesia

The vessel capsized in waves of up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular holiday spot.
December 27, 2025

MADRID - A Spanish family of four is missing after a boat carrying eleven people sank off the coast of Indonesia in extreme weather, Spanish authorities and an Indonesian news agency said on Saturday (Dec 27).

The other passengers - two more tourists from Spain, four crew members and a tour guide - were all rescued safely during the incident late on Friday, state news agency Antara reported.

The vessel capsized in waves of up to three metres in the Padar Island Strait near the island of Labuan Bajo, a popular holiday spot, the island's port authority told Antara.

Indonesian rescue teams were looking for the missing family, Spain's foreign ministry told Reuters.

