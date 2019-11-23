Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections

HONG KONG - A 21-year-old Hong Kong student shot by police during street protests called Saturday (Nov 23) on voters to come out in force to cast their ballots in weekend elections to "earn more democracy".

The semi-autonomous city of 7.5 million votes on Sunday in district-level polls seen as a gauge of the popularity of the pro-Beijing government, which has refused to yield during nearly six months of pro-democracy protests and is accused of failing to stop police brutality.

"I hope Hong Kong people can cast their votes to earn more democracy in a peaceful way," Mr Chow Pak-kwan, masked and dressed in the black colours of the city's pro-democracy movement, told reporters.

Mr Chow was shot two weeks ago, one of three people hit with live rounds during protests. He is the first of the shooting victims to speak publicly.

Mr Chow was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after having one of his kidneys and part of his liver removed as a result of his wound.

Walking with a cane, Mr Chow said he would vote near his home on Sunday.

"One more vote means a lot and every vote matters," he said.