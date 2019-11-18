Sumatran tiger kills Indonesian farmer, injures tourist

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

JAKARTA - An endangered Sumatran Tiger has mauled to death an Indonesian farmer and seriously injured a domestic tourist, a conservation official said on Monday (Nov 18).

The fatal attack happened Sunday at the farmer's coffee plantation on Sumatra island where the 57-year-old wrestled with the big cat before it killed him, according to Genman Hasibuan, head of the South Sumatra conservation agency.

"The farmer was attacked while he was cutting a tree at his plantation," he told AFP on Monday.

The mauling came a day after the same tiger attacked a group of Indonesian tourists who were camping at a local tea plantation in South Sumatra's Mount Dempo region.

One of the tourists was rushed to hospital for wounds to his back after the cat stormed into his tent, Hasibuan said.

The animal, which remains loose in the protected-forest area, is believed to be one of just 15 critically endangered tigers in South Sumatra, which has seen five tiger attacks this year, including two fatal incidents, Hasibuan said.

Human-animal conflicts are common in the vast Southeast Asian archipelago, especially in areas where the clearing of rainforest to make way for palm oil plantations is destroying animals' habitats and bringing them into closer contact with people.

In March last year, a man was killed by a tiger in Sumatra's Riau province while several months earlier a tiger also killed a plantation worker in the area.

Sumatran tigers are considered critically endangered by protection group the International Union for Conservation of Nature, with 400 to 500 remaining in the wild.

More about
jakarta INDONESIA wildlife attacks

TRENDING

Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Elva Hsiao thanks fans for their support as she announces new album
Elva Hsiao finally announces new album
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
David Beckham drops by Tekka Market to enjoy a plate of mee goreng
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
First explosion heard as WWII bomb disposal underway at former Zouk site after residents vacate area
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner

Home Works

8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina
Open for business: China bar’s entrance is a massive vagina

SERVICES