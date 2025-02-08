Sushiro Hong Kong to take legal action after viral video shows boy licking and dropping tongs onto floor at outlet

Sushiro Hong Kong has announced it will take legal action after a video went viral showing a young boy licking and dropping tongs onto the floor inside one of their outlets.

The video was posted Tuesday (Feb 4) on Threads by user Syliu_819 and showed the child licking a pair of tongs and using them to pinch his tongue. He then drops the tongs onto the floor.

Another photo shows that the tongs were meant for sushi ginger, a condiment which usually remains on the table between customers and is not replaced.

Angry netizens blamed the boy's parents for their lack of attention and also took offence to him kneeling on the seats with his shoes on.

In a Facebook post the next day, Sushiro Hong Kong shared: "As a company that attaches great importance to food safety and customer experience, we are very concerned about this incident and immediately followed up after learning about it."

They added that ginger slices on all tables had been discarded in the store and the containers and tongs "thoroughly cleaned and disinfected".

It added that the incident had caused public concern regarding the company's food hygiene and had "seriously damaged [their] brand image" and they would be taking legal measures.

In light of the incident, Sushiro Hong Kong also said it was considering changing the way they provide ginger to customers.

