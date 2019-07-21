Suspected arsonist of Japan animation studio was a reclusive, quarrelsome gamer, says neighbour

A man prays next to flowers and tributes laid at the scene where over 30 people died in a fire at an animation company building in Kyoto on July 19, 2019.

OMIYA, Japan - The man suspected of killing 34 people in an arson attack in Japan lived alone, hundreds of kilometres from the torched Kyoto Animation studio, where he played video games non-stop and had "terrified" his neighbour just days earlier.

Police late on Saturday (July 20) issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Shinji Aoba, suspected of causing Japan's worst mass killing in two decades on Thursday when he went to the studio in western Japan, poured fuel around the entrance and shouted "Die"as he set the building ablaze, according to public broadcaster NHK.

They plan to arrest Aoba, who suffered serious burns and on Saturday was airlifted to a university hospital for treatment, once he recovers, NHK said.

Police said Aoba had previously been convicted of robbing a shop.