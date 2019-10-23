Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

PHOTO: Office of Narcotics Control Board Thailand
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Several Thai ladies sporting matching bulges in their underwear roused the suspicion of security guards in Fukuoka airport when they arrived in late September.

They found out the big black bulges on the seven women actually contained drugs. More specifically, they were bags of ice that weighed over one kilogram in total.

According to Television Nishinippon, the group, made up of women aged between 20 and 50, had allegedly bought their tickets from a tour guide and tried to blend in with the rest of the sightseeing tourists.

Further questioning revealed that the women were allegedly hired to transport drugs for foreigners living in Japan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6vZoY9wgIA

Police are currently investigating if there is a bigger drug syndicate at work behind this incident, but for now, the seven women have been arrested and are awaiting prosecution in court.

A Facebook user by the name of Jaisuksakuldee Thanakorn shared the news with Thai netizens on Oct 17. In his post, he shared that his friend was brought in as an interpreter for the seven suspects and will be helping to explain their case in court.

ตำรวจปราบปรามยาเสพติดและเจ้าหน้าที่ศุลกากรสนามบินฟุคุโอกะแถลงข่าวจับกุมผู้หญิงไทย 7...

Posted by Jaisuksakuldee Thanakorn on Thursday, October 17, 2019

This is not the first case of drug smuggling, according to Thailand's Narcotics Control Bureau. Sanook reported that there has been an increase in Thai women being arrested for smuggling cocaine into Japan in the past two weeks alone.

Not to mention, just earlier this year, a Japanese man died mid-flight to Tokyo whilst attempting to carry over 200 bags of cocaine in his stomach and intestines.

In December 2018, another unsuspecting Japanese tourist was handed a piece of luggage with its contents laced with ice and had meant to take it back to Japan in return for travel freebies.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Drugs smuggling Japan Thai

TRENDING

NTU student &#039;molested&#039; in car ride
NTU student 'molested' in car ride
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
High-powered baggage scanners at Changi Airport T4 could wipe out unprocessed film
High-powered baggage scanners at Changi Airport T4 could wipe out unprocessed film
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Rebecca Lim has wedding planned out, wants tiny diamond ring because size does not matter
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Unexpected struggles I faced after losing 20kg that no doctor will tell you about
Wing chun &#039;master&#039; Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Wing chun 'master' Ding Hao taunts Chinese MMA fighter; gets knocked out in 72 seconds
Can&#039;t see him on stage? Jay Chou holds concert for just his 2 children in Shanghai arena
Can't see him on stage? Jay Chou holds concert for just his 2 children in Shanghai arena

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet &amp; other deals this week
Salted egg chicken wings at Ikea, $9.90 GoroGoro steamboat lunch buffet & other deals this week
I wore slippers to work &#039;cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
I wore slippers to work 'cos they were back in trend - And I hated every minute of it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
&#039;He needs to apologise first!&#039; Jesseca Liu &amp; Jade Seah on managing relationships
'He needs to apologise first!' Jesseca Liu & Jade Seah on managing relationships

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Man vs machine: Commuter kicks and punches bus for leaving him behind
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
Chinese woman hulks out because someone bumped into her
&#039;Crazy uncle&#039; spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
'Crazy uncle' spotted driving car along East Coast Park cycling path
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it&#039;s not his problem
Father lets baby sit on floor near MRT doors, allegedly tells concerned bystander it's not his problem

SERVICES