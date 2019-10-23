Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs

Several Thai ladies sporting matching bulges in their underwear roused the suspicion of security guards in Fukuoka airport when they arrived in late September.

They found out the big black bulges on the seven women actually contained drugs. More specifically, they were bags of ice that weighed over one kilogram in total.

According to Television Nishinippon, the group, made up of women aged between 20 and 50, had allegedly bought their tickets from a tour guide and tried to blend in with the rest of the sightseeing tourists.

Further questioning revealed that the women were allegedly hired to transport drugs for foreigners living in Japan.

Police are currently investigating if there is a bigger drug syndicate at work behind this incident, but for now, the seven women have been arrested and are awaiting prosecution in court.

A Facebook user by the name of Jaisuksakuldee Thanakorn shared the news with Thai netizens on Oct 17. In his post, he shared that his friend was brought in as an interpreter for the seven suspects and will be helping to explain their case in court.

This is not the first case of drug smuggling, according to Thailand's Narcotics Control Bureau. Sanook reported that there has been an increase in Thai women being arrested for smuggling cocaine into Japan in the past two weeks alone.

Not to mention, just earlier this year, a Japanese man died mid-flight to Tokyo whilst attempting to carry over 200 bags of cocaine in his stomach and intestines.

In December 2018, another unsuspecting Japanese tourist was handed a piece of luggage with its contents laced with ice and had meant to take it back to Japan in return for travel freebies.

