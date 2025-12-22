Taipei knife attack: Victim tests positive for HIV, authorities urge other victims to get tested

Taiwan's health officials have urged victims involved in the metro knife attack on Dec 19 to get tested for HIV after a victim was revealed to be HIV-positive.

The risk of infection from blood exposure is extremely low, but testing and early treatment is necessary to treat potential infections, said officials from the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Centres for Disease Control (CDC) during a press conference on Saturday (Dec 20).

The stabbing spree took place at Taipei Main Station and Zhongshan Station on Friday evening, and resulted in the death of three victims and wounded at least 11.

The attacker, 27-year-old Chang Wen, set off smoke bombs and went on a rampage, attacking passers-by with a knife.

According to CDC deputy director-general Phillip Lo, the HIV-positive victim had been taking oral medication regularly to control the virus, so the viral load and risk of infecting others are low.

"However, the possibility of other people's open wounds or mucous membranes having been exposed to the (HIV-positive) person's blood through the perpetrator's weapon cannot be ruled out," he said, reported the Taipei Times.

The CDC has subsequently created a special programme to help those involved in the attack, said Lo, adding that anyone who was wounded or came in contact with other people's blood should call the CDC's 1922 hotline.

The hotline would refer them to an infectious disease specialist to help them evaluate whether they need pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), he said.

PrEP administered within 72 hours following exposure, known as the "golden hours", can almost eliminate HIV infection risk, Lo said, underscoring the importance of preventive action.

He also said that victims who receive PrEP will be monitored for three months and receive regular testing, which will be fully covered by the CDC, reported Focus Taiwan.

Lo also warned against revealing the identity of the HIV-positive victim, which involves a fine ranging from NT$30,000 (S$1,230) to NT$150,000.

Authorities rule out terrorism

According to officials, the attacker Chang was found dead later that day, after jumping off a building.

Taiwan authorities have "preliminarily ruled out terrorism", an official told AFP.

Investigations found that Chang was unemployed and had a prior criminal record, and had searches for "random killings" on his iPad, including material related to a Taipei metro stabbing in 2014 when a man killed four people.

"Based on what we have established so far in the investigation, the suspect Chang did not make or display any statements or views related to politics, religion, or any specific ideology, and we have preliminarily ruled out terrorism," said the official who spoke to AFP, adding that Chang's attack does not meet the definition of a terrorist attack.

