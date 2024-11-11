Taiwan businessman Tsao to sue Chinese officials over sanctions

TAIPEI — Taiwanese businessman Robert Tsao said on Nov 11 that he would sue in a Taiwan court senior Chinese officials over sanctions they had placed on him, saying he was seeking to counter China's intimidation of lawful activity.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, said in October it would punish and sanction Tsao, the retired founder of chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), for alleged criminal and pro-Taiwan independence activities.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the "Black Bear Academy" that Tsao has helped fund was seeking to incite separatism that would endanger cross-strait ties.

Tsao, one of Taiwan's richest men who has pledged to provide millions to two civilian defence training programmes, told a press conference that China was threatening the lawful holding of political views in Taiwan and his personal safety.

The lawsuit will be lodged in a Taipei court against Song Tao, head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, and also the office's spokesman Chen Binhua.

Taiwan courts have no jurisdiction in China and senior Chinese officials do not visit the island.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not respond to a request for comment.

Cheng Wen-lung, one of Tsao's lawyers, said they knew neither Song nor Chen would come to Taiwan and there would be no way of enforcing any judgment, but the case was about sending a message to Beijing, given it has been seeking to use legal means to put pressure on Taiwanese it does not like.

"Legally, we have to do this," Cheng said. "Taiwan is in a difficult spot, but we have to work hard. You cannot not do anything."

Tsao's team is also looking at suing in a US court under that country's Alien Tort Claims Act.

China's announcement against Tsao came as the country's military staged a day of war games around Taiwan that it said were a warning to "separatist acts". Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

UMC said Tsao has nothing to do with the company any longer, having retired a decade ago.

