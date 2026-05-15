Taiwan coast guard unveils last of its new ships that can carry missiles in war time

KAOHSIUNG — Taiwan's coast guard on Friday (May 15) unveiled the last of its 12 new high-tech ships that can carry missiles in the event of war, underscoring what the minister in charge of the service said was the changing nature of its mission in facing down China.

The Anping-class catamaran patrol ships are based on the navy's Tuo Chiang-class fast attack warships: highly manoeuvrable stealth vessels designed to take out larger warships while operating close to Taiwan's shores.

The coast guard version has space at the back to fit anti-ship missiles to be used as a backup to the navy.

Speaking at the naming ceremony in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung for the 12th vessel, named Donggang, Ocean Affairs Council minister Kuan Bi-ling said the coast guard no longer performs solely traditional law-enforcement duties.

"They are safeguarding sovereignty and protecting our homeland," she said. "In recent years, the international situation has changed rapidly, and the challenges faced in the waters surrounding the Taiwan Strait have continued to intensify."

The Anping-class of ship was born in response to the needs of the new era, added Kuan, who runs the coast guard.

"And once the situation escalates, through the wartime transition mechanism, it can quickly connect with the overall defence system, be incorporated into the order of battle, and become an important force in the maritime defence line."

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the objections of Taipei's government.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday that mishandling the countries' disagreements over Taiwan could push China-US relations to a "dangerous place".

Kuan did not directly comment on the Trump-Xi meeting, noting only that "the leaders of major powers are currently holding meetings".

Taiwan's coast guard is at the front lines of dealing with what the government calls China's "grey zone" harassment — actions like regularly sending warships and warplanes near Taiwan that stop short of combat but are designed to test and wear out Taiwan's defences.

During China's regular war games around Taiwan the coast guard is sent out with the navy to shadow and warn off Chinese vessels.

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