Taiwan confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20

Masked passengers arrive at the Sungshan Airport in Taipei on Jan 22, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP file
Reuters

TAIPEI - A taxi driver has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island and the fifth fatality outside mainland China from an epidemic that has curbed travel and disrupted global supply chains.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said during a news conference on Sunday that the deceased person was a 61-year-old man who had diabetes and hepatitis B. Taiwan has to date accumulated 20 confirmed cases.

The deceased person had not travelled abroad recently and was a taxi driver whose clients were mainly from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the minister said. One of his family members was also confirmed to have the virus.

The pair constituted Taiwan's first local transmission cases, the minister said, adding that authorities were trying to find out as soon as possible the source of contraction.

"So far, we are not able to gather his contact history, so we are actively making investigations, hoping to find out the source of the contraction," Chen said.

The island will on Monday start testing all patients who show symptoms associated with coronavirus and had travelled abroad recently, the health ministry said.

The coronavirus, thought to have emerged at a wildlife market in the central Chinese province of Hubei, has killed 1,665 people in China with latest figures showing 68,500 cases of the illness.

Taiwan has banned entry to Chinese visitors and foreigners with a recent history of travel to China and suspended most flights to its giant neighbour. Many schools have also extended their Lunar New Year holiday to late February to curb the spread of the virus.

In a response to panic buying of masks on the island, the government scrambled to build several mask production lines and Premier Su Tseng-chang has vowed to more than double its daily mask production to 10 million by early March.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics

TRENDING

Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including an RSAF regular
Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, &#039;dirty looks&#039; from others
Coronavirus: Nurse gets shunned, 'dirty looks' from others
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Coronavirus: Woman who was in ICU discharged after recovery; said she felt like she was dying
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
Gossip mill: See A-Mei&#039;s mansion that&#039;s worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: See A-Mei's mansion that's worth up to $21 million - and other entertainment news this week
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were &#039;The One&#039;
10 Singaporean women reveal the moment they realised their husbands were 'The One'

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay

SERVICES