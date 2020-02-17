Taiwan confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20

TAIPEI - A taxi driver has died from the coronavirus in Taiwan, marking the first such death on the island and the fifth fatality outside mainland China from an epidemic that has curbed travel and disrupted global supply chains.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said during a news conference on Sunday that the deceased person was a 61-year-old man who had diabetes and hepatitis B. Taiwan has to date accumulated 20 confirmed cases.

The deceased person had not travelled abroad recently and was a taxi driver whose clients were mainly from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China, the minister said. One of his family members was also confirmed to have the virus.

The pair constituted Taiwan's first local transmission cases, the minister said, adding that authorities were trying to find out as soon as possible the source of contraction.

"So far, we are not able to gather his contact history, so we are actively making investigations, hoping to find out the source of the contraction," Chen said.

The island will on Monday start testing all patients who show symptoms associated with coronavirus and had travelled abroad recently, the health ministry said.