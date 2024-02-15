Taiwan defends coast guard after China complains about fatal accident near front-line islet

TAIPEI - Taiwan on Feb 15 defended the actions of its coast guard after two people on a Chinese speedboat, which got too close to a front-line Taiwanese island, died when their boat overturned while trying to flee a coast guard ship.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan had for some time been treating Chinese fishermen in a "rough and dangerous" manner, which was the main reason for the "wicked" incident.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained in recent years about Chinese fishing boats and other vessels operating in Taiwan-controlled waters, especially around the Kinmen and Matsu islands that sit a short distance from China's coast.

On Feb 14, two out of four people on a Chinese speedboat that entered prohibited waters near Kinmen's Beiding islet, home to a military garrison, died when their boat overturned after it tried to flee from a Taiwanese coast guard vessel, the coast guard said.

Taiwan's Chinese-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said, according to a preliminary investigation, the coast guard performed their duties in accordance with the law and did nothing improper.

It is China that has failed to stop Chinese ships illegally dredging for sand, using explosives and poison to fish as well as dump garbage in Taiwanese waters, and the situation has not improved despite complaints, the council said.

"We deeply regret that the mainland crew members refused to co-operate with our law enforcement work this time and an unfortunate incident occurred.

"We also hope that the relevant mainland authorities can restrain similar behaviour by people on the other side" of the Taiwan Strait, it added in a statement.

Kinmen was the site of frequent fighting during the height of the Cold War and while many of the islets, which are part of the island group, are heavily fortified by Taiwan's military and off limits to civilians, today it is a popular tourist destination.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, says China has been using so-called grey-zone warfare, which entails using irregular tactics to exhaust a foe without actually resorting to open combat, including sending civilian ships into or close by Taiwanese waters.