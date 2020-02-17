Taiwan embraces cute mascots for coronavirus prevention campaign

In a photo taken on Feb 14, 2020, a man points to a webpage from Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Facebook account, used to promote the prevention of the deadly coronavirus, in Taipei.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

TAIPEI - While China deploys stern communist slogans in its battle against a deadly new coronavirus, democratic Taiwan has embraced cuddly mascots and humour to ease public anxiety and educate on best practices.

Images of cute animals have featured in daily social media updates from government agencies to tackle disinformation and prevent the spread of infections.

The health ministry has deployed a cartoon "spokesdog" - a shiba inu called Zongchai - that has proved a hit with hashtags of his name going viral and posts shared hundreds of thousands of times.

Recent contributions have included advice on hygiene and quarantine regulations as well as reminding people to use face masks judiciously, given the ongoing shortages since the new virus exploded in China.

"Leave face masks for the people who need them, frequently wash your hands with soap, reduce touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands," read one update.

In a Valentine's Day message, Zongchai offered practical advice for dating during an outbreak, from regular hand washing to staying sober and practising safe sex.

The post ended with a question: "What if I am single?" to which the pup quipped: "Stay home then!"

The foreign ministry has rolled out a pigeon in a face mask to announce entry restrictions on foreigners with recent travel history to China, adopting the slogan "Virus OUT, Safety IN".

'SO QUACKING EXAGGERATED'

The economic affairs ministry plumped for a goose when it announced that rumours of disposable paper meal boxes running out were "so quacking exaggerated".

The message deployed a homophone where the word for the noise a goose makes sounds similar to the first character for the word "exaggerated" in Mandarin.

The approach contrasts with the Chinese mainland where the authorities have tapped their well-oiled propaganda powers to wage a "people's war" against a virus that has killed nearly 1,800 people.

State media has heralded the importance of patriotism to tackle the outbreak in a campaign reminiscent of Mao Zedong's cries to mobilise the masses.

"To visit each other is to kill each other," read one slogan in a quarantined district in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak. "To get together is to commit suicide."

Despite its cultural links and close proximity to China, Taiwan moved swiftly against the outbreak, quickly restricting and then banning arrivals from the mainland.

The island - which Beijing views as its own territory and keeps frozen out of the World Health Organisation - recorded its first death on Sunday but has kept confirmed infections to just 20.

There was brief panic buying of face masks before the authorities limited each person to just two face masks every seven days using health insurance cards.

The island has also restricted the number of face masks a person can take abroad to 250. Last week, the coast guard stopped a fishing boat for attempting to smuggle out 71,000 masks.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which is loathed by Beijing for leaning towards Taiwanese independence, has been deft at deploying cute memes to win public support.

President Tsai Ing-wen won a landslide second term in January after an election where she regularly featured as an anime-style cartoon character in campaign literature.

In a similar vein, Premier Su Tseng-chang took to his social media accounts in cartoon form this week to warn against panic buying of toilet paper.

"We only have one butt, don't hoard, don't trust rumours," the post read.

Once again, a clever homophone was deployed. In Mandarin, the first characters for "hoard" and "butt" are pronounced the same.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Taiwan Outbreaks and Epidemics Social media

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Coronavirus: Under S&#039;pore&#039;s new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Coronavirus: Under S'pore's new Stay-Home Notice, all returning from China not allowed to leave home for 14 days
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here&#039;s how the Internet reacted
Singapore battles coronavirus with song and dance. Here's how the Internet reacted
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
&#039;We&#039;ve found a record&#039;: Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
'We've found a record': Bali Health Agency locates hotel where infected Chinese tourist stayed
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES