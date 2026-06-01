Taiwan fans seek divine help to secure K-pop band BTS concert seats

TAIPEI - Taiwanese fans of K-pop boy band BTS are turning to Yue Lao, the Taoist god of love and marriage, in the hope that divine matchmaking will connect them with seats for their upcoming shows in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung.

"It's really hard to get tickets for BTS concerts, so everyone says praying to the God of Love is the most efficient. After all, it's another kind of matchmaking," said fan Jessie Chuang, 26.

Over the weekend, a group of K-pop fans, mostly BTS fans, laid out snacks in purple packaging - the official BTS group colour - along with group merchandise, concert seat maps and wish lists on an altar table at Taipei's Bangka Longshan Temple.

The trend started on social media a couple of years ago. Taiwanese K-pop fans believe Yue Lao will use his red thread of fate to connect those destined to meet - in this case, connecting fans with a concert seat.

"If you truly believe in it, your wish will come true," said university student Ye Yu-ting, 22.

The last time BTS performed with all their members in Taiwan was in 2018.

The group announced their long-awaited world tour in early 2026 and will perform three shows in Kaohsiung on Nov 19, 21 and 22.

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