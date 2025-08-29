Taiwan has right to be free and 'preserve self-determination', senior US senator says

TAIPEI — Taiwan has the right to be free and "preserve self-determination", US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Armed Services Committee and one of the strongest advocates for Taiwan in the US Congress, told the island's president on Friday (Aug 29).

Wicker, a Republican, told Taiwan President Lai Ching-te during a meeting at the presidential office in Taipei that he and his colleague, Senator Deb Fischer, were visiting to get a better understanding of Taiwan's needs and concerns.

"We come here from the United States bringing a message from the Congress of commitment, of long-term friendship and a determination that a free country like Taiwan absolutely has the right to remain free and preserve self-determination," Wicker said.

Beijing, which regularly denounces any shows of support for Taipei from Washington, repeated its opposition to Wicker's trip. China firmly opposes any official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, the country's foreign ministry said.

Wicker is visiting democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, as Beijing ratchets up its military pressure on the island.

China has increased its military activities around Taiwan over the past five years or so, including staging war games. Beijing has never renounced the potential use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Lai reiterated to Wicker his offer to talk to China — which Beijing has repeatedly rejected — but said that Taiwan's future can only be decided by its people.

Taiwan hopes to strengthen its security cooperation with the United States, including on designing and manufacturing weapons, Lai added.

The US Senate is due to consider next week the National Defense Authorisation Act, or NDAA, a nearly US$1 trillion bill (S$1.3 trillion) that sets policy for the Pentagon.

Wicker, speaking earlier on Friday as he arrived at Taipei's downtown airport on a US Air Force 737, said that this year's NDAA would "add to the provisions again" when it came to Taiwan, though he gave no details.

Wicker is visiting just a few days before Beijing holds a mass military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, where guests include Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

His trip also takes place as some members of Congress — both President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans and Democrats — have expressed concern that Trump is de-emphasising security issues as he works on negotiating a trade deal with China.

Administration officials have said Trump remains fully committed to Asia-Pacific security matters as he pursues his trade agenda and a good personal relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

