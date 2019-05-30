Taiwan holds military drills, vows to defend against Chinese aggression

Tanks and artillery taking part in a military drill in southern Taiwan's Pingtung county, on May 30, 2019.

PINGTUNG, Taiwan - Taiwan's air, sea and land forces conducted a drill to repel an invading force on Thursday (May 30), as its defence minister pledged to defend the self-ruled island against China's rising military threat.

Fighter jets launched strikes and warships opened fire to destroy an enemy beachhead, while more than 3,000 soldiers took part in the live-fire drill in the southern county of Pingtung.

During annual military exercises across the island this week, fighter jets have landed on Taiwan's main highway and air raid drills have shut its major cities.

While it was just a mock exercise, Defence Minister Yen Teh-fa left no doubt where the greatest perceived threat lay.