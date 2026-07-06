'Demon teachers' caught abusing children at Taiwan kindergarten; furious parents pelt school with eggs

Videos allegedly showing kindergarten staff smacking, shoving and kicking children have sparked outrage in Taiwan, with angry parents accusing a school in Keelung of widespread abuse.

Footage released online by a parent on Friday (July 3) shows various staff members rough-handling children on multiple occasions.

In one clip, a female teacher positions a boy on the ground between her legs before repeatedly yanking his shirt collar and violently shaking him back and forth.

Another video shows a second female teacher flinging a broom at a child, before marching up to him and shoving him several times.

Elsewhere, a female staff member is seen smacking a boy on the head and kicking another child forward in separate incidents, while a male staff member appears to pull a boy's cheek.

Several other videos similarly show children being manhandled.

The parent who shared the clips online and referred to the staff as "demon teachers" said that releasing the videos was an attempt to "seek justice".

For mistreating children under their care, the local government announced that it had fined two teachers NT$400,000 (S$16,000) and banned them for life from working in the sector.

Another two teachers are under investigation in a "second phase", the government said.

Protestors egg school

In addition to the online protest, angry parents also demonstrated at the school on July 4.

More than 10 people showed up with banners, and the group pelted eggs at the school, reported Taiwan Times.

A protestor, surnamed Chou, told the media outlet that the parents suspected the incidents of abuse likely ran deeper.

"If footage from the past few weeks showed children being abused, how much more went on before that?" Chou was quoted as saying.

Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang said in a Facebook post on July 5 that he will continue to meet affected parents to assist them.

A committee will convene again to determine the outcome of the case, and the kindergarten will likely have its licence revoked on July 8.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com