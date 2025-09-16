Taiwan launches new civil defence guide, says not aiming to cause panic

TAIPEI — Taiwan's defence ministry on Tuesday (Sept 16) launched its newly updated civil defence handbook, saying the aim is not to cause panic but to get people prepared in case there is a crisis like an attack by China, which views the island as its own territory.

Democratically-governed Taiwan has stepped up its resilience and defence preparations as China has increased its military activities around the island over the past five years, and has drawn lessons from Ukraine's defence against Russia.

Taiwan's new handbook, which Reuters reviewed last week, gives a list of scenarios Taiwan might face, from natural disasters like a tsunami to an all-out invasion, and is the third edition after first being published in 2022.

Shen Wei-chih, director at the Taiwan military's All-out Defence Mobilisation Agency, told a news conference at the defence ministry that 5,000 hard copies will be printed for distribution initially, while it can also be downloaded online. There is an English-language version too.

"Why are we releasing this handbook during a time of peace? It is not to create panic, but to tell people you need to make preparations while there is peace, so when crisis happens you won't know what to do," he said.

"The earlier you are prepared, the earlier you study (the booklet), the earlier you will be safe."

Shen said the government wants people to put a copy of the handbook in grab bags containing emergency supplies stored in an easily accessible location.

It also includes instructions on how to listen to the radio in case the internet goes down, the use of landlines for dedicated government hotlines, and advice on going to police stations or neighbourhood government offices to get verified information if radio broadcasts are inaccessible.

In a section on possible disinformation, it warns that "adversaries may also disguise themselves as friendly forces", showing a cartoon image of a soldier with a Chinese flag and people running away.

Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future. China has rebuffed multiple offers of talks from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist".

China's military on Saturday released a new music video aimed at Taiwan called Plant the flag of victory on Formosa, showing missiles being fired, marines storming beaches and images of Taipei 101, once the world's tallest building and still a major city landmark.

"We are the vanguard for reunification," is one of the lyrics.

