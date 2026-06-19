Man in Taiwan who fatally attacked wife with hammer, knife says he felt ignored when sharing his problems with her

A man in Taiwan who brutally killed his wife with a hammer and knife was allegedly frustrated about her supposed indifference to his grievances.

The 64-year-old man, surnamed Li, surrendered himself to the Taoyuan police after allegedly committing the crime late last year, reported Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Following detailed police investigations, Li was recently indicted for murder, according to media outlet TVBS.

The man, who is a Chinese from Myanmar, told authorities then that he had killed his wife because of the bad weather and his bad mood.

Case findings reportedly said Li, who lived with his wife and their daughter, had been feeling depressed due to his health issues and recent retirement.

When he told his wife about his hardships, he supposedly did not receive the desired response from her.

At about 5am that day, the man retrieved a hammer from a toolbox and waited for his daughter to leave home at around 8am, according to The Liberty Times.

He then allegedly accosted his wife in the living room, strangling her until she lost consciousness before hitting her head thrice with the hammer.

This caused her skull to fracture, said local media reports.

Li also used a kitchen knife to slash his wife's neck and face.

He confessed to his actions at the nearby police station and was immediately arrested.

The case has been transferred to the Taoyuan District Court for further proceedings.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com