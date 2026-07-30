Taiwan man, 66, allegedly slashes daughter-in-law 40 times with sashimi knife, nearly severing her neck

The brutal sashimi knife attack left a 34-year-old woman dead.

A 66-year-old man in Taiwan has been arrested after killing his daughter-in-law by slashing her neck on Sunday (July 26), reported local media.

The incident occurred in the stairwell of an apartment building in Zhonghe District, New Taipei City, according to Taiwanese news outlet SETN.

Police reportedly said that the pair, both surnamed Zhang, had a longstanding disagreement over matters regarding childcare and money.

The deceased and her husband have a four-year-old daughter, reported Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday, and despite living separately from her in-laws, the deceased would leave her four-year-old daughter with them while she went to work.

Surveillance footage shared by local media from that day shows the deceased arriving at the apartment building on an electric scooter in a white T-shirt and dark trousers, before following her father-in-law inside.

The pair allegedly got into an argument at the ground-floor stairwell and the elderly man then attacked the deceased with a sashimi knife. He repeatedly slashed her about 30 to 40 times, with SETN reporting that the attack nearly severed her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her father-in-law was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, reported local media.

Husband's alleged affair, refused to pay child support

A close friend of Zhang shared that the deceased worked as a store manager at a convenience store and had met her husband when he joined as a new employee. The couple married about three to four years ago, reported SETN.

Despite their affectionate demeanour in public, the friend claimed that Zhang's husband had a volatile temperament and had moved to Taichung for work, where he allegedly had a long-term affair, according to local media reports.

He also reportedly refused to pay his monthly child support of NT$5,000 (S$199), leaving Zhang to shoulder the family's financial burden alone while coping with difficulties involving her in-laws.

Whenever Zhang returned home late from work, her in-laws would allegedly accuse her of having an affair. Her father-in-law allegedly also confronted her at her workplace.

Zhang's unemployed father-in-law would reportedly also ask her for money.

In a social media post by Zhang last year, which resurfaced after the incident, the 34-year-old reportedly wrote that her husband only visited their children twice in six months and spent less than two hours with her on each occasion.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com