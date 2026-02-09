Jailed: Taiwan man, 73, who pushed bedridden wife, 68, out 14th floor window after caring for her for years

Being a sole caretaker of his bedridden wife had finally pushed him over the edge — unfortunately, that was exactly what he did to his wife of over 30 years.

A 73-year-old man surnamed Lin in the Xinzhuang district of Taipei, Taiwan threw his wife from the window of their 14th floor apartment in December 2024, according to multiple reports by Taiwanese media.

He was sentenced to two years and six months' jail after the judge took his circumstances into consideration, United Daily News reported last Thursday (Feb 5).

Lin, a retired architect, had two sons and a daughter with his wife, Qiu, all of whom had already moved out.

Lin and his 68-year-old wife had enjoyed a life of retirement up until three years ago, when the latter developed a rare, uncurable illness known as hydrocephalus, Newtalk reported.

Hydrocephalus is an illness where fluid builds up in the brain, resulting in brain damage. There is no known cure.

While Lin had provided care for his wife at first, cooking for her and taking care of her daily needs, his health was also declining and strength waning.

Realising this, he discussed with his wife and children on the possibility of hiring a caretaker — his children agreed, but Qiu refused to be taken care of by anyone but Lin.

The couple argued multiple times on the matter, Liberty Times reported, ultimately breaking Lin.

On the day of the incident, Lin picked up his wife from the bed, walked over to the living room and opened the window, defenestrating Qiu from the 14th floor. She died on the spot.

Lin then walked to a nearby police station and turned himself in, United Daily News reported.

Their family, already saddened by the loss of Qiu, shared that they did not want compensation from Lin.

The New Taipei District Court determined that a sentence of two years and six months was sufficient for Lin to reflect upon his crime while taking his circumstances into consideration.

