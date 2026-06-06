Taiwan McDonald's employee catches rat with gloved hand in viral video

Netizens were stunned after seeing a McDonald's employee catch a rat with a gloved hand in Taiwan.

A Threads video posted by user @gary.su.0718 last Sunday (May 31) showed the rodent climbing a glass railing panel and scurrying along its top ledge.

The staff member, who was holding a broom and dustpan in his left hand, then swiftly brought his right hand down to catch the rodent. He was wearing a plastic glove on his right hand. Customers can also be heard screaming in the background.

The video has garnered over 5.7 million views and over 254,000 likes at the time of writing.

In a response, McDonald's Taiwan said the company highly values its dining environment and customer experience, reported Taiwanese media company Mirror Media.

Following the incident, the fast-food chain said it carried out a thorough inspection, cleaning and disinfection of the outlet.

Praised for being 'calm and collected'

The employee's actions drew widespread praise from netizens for his cool-headed response.

One netizen said they would "really appreciate" having a staff member who stays "calm and collected" in such situations.

Another noted that a worker in Taipei became ill after he was bitten by a rat that he had caught barehanded, adding that while "work is important, don't risk your health and life".

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esther.lam@asiaone.com