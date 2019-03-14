Taiwan model takes it to the extreme to achieve 'mini face'

How much is too much when it comes to hitting your beauty goals?

While plastic surgery still isn't looked upon too favourably in the public's eye, non-surgical therapies are pretty much considered A-OK.

Taiwanese model-influencer Belle Zhuo (more commonly known as BearGenie) posted a picture of her face almost fully covered by acupuncture needles on Wednesday (March 13), shocking her Instagram followers.

Some commented that it looked painful and scary, while others praised that she was "already perfect" before this unusual therapy.

A few of them even joked that the 32-year-old looks like a porcupine.

"Following bone-toning massage, face acupuncture is now the trend [to achieve a smaller face]. [I have heard that] bone-toning massages are extremely painful, so I don't even dare to try it," Belle wrote in her caption.

Incidentally, bone-toning massage is something that Singapore blogger Wendy Cheng (aka Xiaxue) has personally tried and vouched for recently.

Wendy, who gave the notoriously painful massage a try from October 2018 to February 2019, claimed "the difference [between the size of my face then and now] is huge."

While Belle has yet to give the treatment a go, she shared that her first experience with face acupuncture "didn't hurt as much as I thought it would"

"It might look scary; but it really isn't that painful," the Instagrammer assured her followers.

The social media star, who has previously won FHM's Top 100 Sexiest Woman in Taiwan, added, "I'm looking forward to the results -- a mini face!"

