Taiwan President: Invasion would be 'very costly' for China

TAIPEI - China must rethink its hardline stance towards Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday, as she warned the island was already independent and any invasion would be "very costly" for Beijing.

Ms Tsai won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China's ongoing campaign to isolate the island.

China's leadership has made no secret of its desire to see Ms Tsai turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge that the island is part of "one China".

Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it - by force if necessary - especially if it declares independence.

But in her first interview since Saturday's re-election, Ms Tsai told the BBC there was no need to formally announce independence because the island already runs itself.

"We don't have a need to declare ourselves an independent state," she said in the interview, which aired yesterday.

"We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan."

Polls show growing numbers of Taiwanese reject the idea that the island should be part of the Chinese mainland.

"We have a separate identity and we are a country of our own," Ms Tsai said. "We deserve respect from China."