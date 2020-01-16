Taiwan President: Invasion would be 'very costly' for China

President Tsai Ing-wen.
PHOTO: Associated Press
AFP

TAIPEI - China must rethink its hardline stance towards Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday, as she warned the island was already independent and any invasion would be "very costly" for Beijing.

Ms Tsai won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China's ongoing campaign to isolate the island.

China's leadership has made no secret of its desire to see Ms Tsai turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge that the island is part of "one China".

Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it - by force if necessary - especially if it declares independence.

But in her first interview since Saturday's re-election, Ms Tsai told the BBC there was no need to formally announce independence because the island already runs itself.

"We don't have a need to declare ourselves an independent state," she said in the interview, which aired yesterday.

"We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan."

Polls show growing numbers of Taiwanese reject the idea that the island should be part of the Chinese mainland.

"We have a separate identity and we are a country of our own," Ms Tsai said. "We deserve respect from China."

Yesterday, Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office said there were no plans to change policy towards the island after the landslide election.

"Taiwan's future lies in the unification of the country," spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said, adding its future must be decided by "all Chinese people".

But Ms Tsai said China should respect the wishes of Taiwan's electorate.

She was speaking as she announced a new "anti-infiltration law" had been signed into effect, making it illegal to launch political activities that are backed or funded by "hostile external forces".

In her BBC interview - which came as Taiwan held annual military drills on the south of the island - Ms Tsai warned Beijing against sending in troops.

"Invading Taiwan is something that is going to be very costly for China," she said.

Critics accuse Ms Tsai of being needlessly antagonistic towards Beijing. But Ms Tsai said she had resisted pressure from within her own party to be more forceful on the issue of independence. 

More about
Taiwan china Tsai Ing-wen

TRENDING

Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
CNY shopping in JB? Bringing these things back to Singapore might get you in trouble
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
Social media trend in China involves sneaking your own raw ingredients into hotpot restaurants
FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Marco Ngai&#039;s wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Marco Ngai's wife caught cheating on him with foreign banker
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Retired actress Cherie Chung, 59, amazes fans with youthful looks
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Cecilia Cheung tries to fly back to Hong Kong every night to wish sons goodnight
Subaru swears it had nothing to do with viral F**KS name exhibited at Singapore Motorshow
Subaru swears it had nothing to do with viral F**KS name exhibited at Singapore Motorshow
Electrocuted and beaten: S&#039;porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Electrocuted and beaten: S'porean kidnapped in Thailand recounts his painful ordeal
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Jade Seah shares the simple truth to happiness
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Snacc Attacc: We try chocolate bak kwa cookies, keto cheese crisps and other unique CNY goodies
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
Luxury cinemas in JB to pamper yourself from just $3 per ticket
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges and which to get

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users

SERVICES