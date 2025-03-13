Taiwan president says China has deepened influence campaign and infiltration against island

TAIPEI — Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Thursday (March 13) China has deepened its influence campaign and infiltration against the democratic island, adding his government will propose various measures to counter Beijing efforts to "absorb" Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with senior security officials, Lai said Beijing has used its democracy to absorb various members of society including organised crime groups, media personality, military and police officers.

