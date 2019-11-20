Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen says China interfering in its election 'every day'

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to members of the American Chamber of Commerce at their annual general meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Nov 19, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

TAIPEI - China is interfering in Taiwan's elections "every day" as it seeks to damage the island's democracy, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday (Nov 19), after China sailed an aircraft carrier group near the self-ruled island on the weekend.

The election campaign, which is also for Taiwan's legislature, has kicked into high gear, and is being closely watched by Taiwan's giant neighbour China, which claims Taiwan as sacred Chinese territory, to be brought under its control by force if needed.

China on Sunday sailed an aircraft carrier group through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the same day Tsai announced her running mate, former premier William Lai, who has angered Beijing with his pro-independence comments. Taiwan denounced the carrier sailing as attempt to intimidate voters.

China fears Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party will push for Taiwan's formal independence, a red line for Beijing which in 2005 enacted an "anti-secession law" that allows it to use force on Taiwan in extreme cases.

Tsai, speaking after formally registering to run for re-election in the Jan 11 vote, said the vote was happening at a crucial time, as China's pressure grows and against the backdrop of anti-government protests in Chinese-run Hong Kong.

"Our Republic of China, Taiwan, is a country, a sovereign, independent country. Our people have the right to choose their own president," she told reporters, referring to Taiwan by its official name.

Asked whether she supported Taiwan independence, Tsai said the island already had sovereignty.

"We have sovereignty, we have a government, we have a democratic free system, we defend ourself, we have diplomatic relations. This is the Republic of China, Taiwan, that I'm talking about," she said.

China's attempts to involve itself in Taiwan's election are "clear and easy to see" as they seek to damage the island's democracy, Tsai added, when asked about the Chinese carrier group in the Taiwan Strait.

"As a large country, internationally and regionally they have to have a responsibility to maintain regional peace and stability," she said.

Tsai declined direct comment on the Chinese carrier which she called an "individual case". "China intervening in Taiwan's election is happening, and it's happening every day."

China described the carrier sailing as routine and not aimed at anyone in particular, dismissing Taiwan's complaints.

China's President Xi Jinping said in January that China reserved the right to use force to bring Taiwan under its control but will strive to achieve peaceful "reunification".

Tsai is leading in the polls over her main opponent Han Kuo-yu of the China-friendly Kuomintang party.

More about
Taiwan china ELECTIONS

TRENDING

Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Body found floating under Sengkang bridge
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Chan Chun Sing: Situation in Hong Kong has reached breaking point, Singapore can draw 4 lessons from ongoing developments
Chan Chun Sing: Singapore can draw 4 lessons from HK situation
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
Aloysius Pang&#039;s death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
Aloysius Pang's death: 2 SAF servicemen fined after pleading guilty in military court
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
Many Malaysians hoping to get hold of KTM tickets for holiday season left frustrated
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto
Places in Singapore that'll make you believe you're in Japan
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
2 women slashed in neck by same kite string in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week

SERVICES