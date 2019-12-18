Taiwan ramps up efforts to combat fake news ahead of election, opposition cries foul

TAIPEI - Taiwan is ramping up efforts ahead of a Jan 11 election to combat fake news and disinformation that the government says China is bombarding the island with to undermine its democracy.

But Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which favours close ties with China, is crying foul, accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of running its own disinformation campaign, saying the threat is closer to home.

Taiwan's rambunctious democracy has long been deeply polarised and partisan.

Accusations of dirty-doings, denials and counter-denials are part and parcel of political life on the island, played out on its many cable news channels and online, mostly on Facebook, messaging app Line and the Taiwan-focused bulletin board PTT.

Fake news and disinformation campaigns are a problem governments around the world are trying to tackle. United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted American media for what he says is its "fake news" about him and his administration.

Taiwan, which holds presidential and legislative elections on Jan 11, says it is particularly vulnerable to influence-peddling by China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under Beijing's rule by force if need be.

"Taiwan is a democratic, open society. They are using our freedom and openness, bringing in news that is not beneficial to the government," Mr Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, told Reuters, referring to China.

"They are seeking to confuse the perception of people. It's a perception war," he said. "Mainland China uses organisations in Taiwan to help disseminate fake news."

But the Kuomintang and its presidential candidate, Mr Han Kuo-yu, lagging in the polls behind President Tsai Ing-wen, say voters should focus on what the ruling party is doing to muddy the waters, and should stop trying to "smear them red" - a reference to the colours of China's Communist Party.

"Have a look on the Internet, isn't about more than 90 per cent of online news attacks against Han Kuo-yu?" Mr Han's campaign spokesman, Ms Anne Wang, told Reuters.

She said almost nobody on the PTT bulletin board supported the Kuomintang, which undermined ruling party complaints of Beijing's interference on behalf of the opposition party.